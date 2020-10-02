Jeffrey Dahmer Miniseries Monster From Ryan Murphy Ordered at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Ratched Review: Netflix's Gory Melodrama Is Too Cuckoo to Endure

Ryan Murphy is setting his sights on another notorious murderer: The American Crime Story producer is co-creating a scripted limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports.

The miniseries, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, tells the tale of one of America’s most infamous killers, who was convicted of murdering 15 men and boys, with his methods including mutilation, necrophilia and cannibalism. (Dahmer was later killed in prison by a fellow inmate.) The series will focus on the perspective of Dahmer’s victims and will also look at “the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree,” per Deadline, with Dahmer repeatedly being nearly apprehended but then let go by a justice system that saw him as harmless.

The casting of Dahmer hasn’t yet been announced — a nationwide search for the right actor is currently underway — but Emmy winner Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, Olive Kitteridge) will play Dahmer’s father Lionel, a chemist who showed a young Jeffrey how to bleach and preserve animal bones — a technique Dahmer later used on his victims.

Murphy will serve as co-creator along with frequent writing partner Ian Brennan, who has worked on Ratched, Hollywood and The Politician with Murphy as well as Glee and Scream Queens. David McMillan will also write and serve as supervising producer. Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) will direct the pilot, with Murphy collaborator Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood) writing and directing several episodes as well.