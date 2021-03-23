Evan Peters Cast as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Netflix's The Circle, Too Hot to Handle Set Return Dates, Multi-Week Rollouts

When it comes to casting Jeffrey Dahmer, Ryan Murphy is keeping it in the family.

American Horror Story vet Evan Peters is set to play the infamous serial killer in the upcoming Netflix limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, TVLine has confirmed.

As previously reported, Emmy winner Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, Olive Kitteridge) will play Dahmer’s father Lionel, a chemist who showed a young Jeffrey how to bleach and preserve animal bones — a technique Dahmer later used on his victims. Penelope Ann Miller, meanwhile, will portray Dahmer’s mother.

Monster tells the tale of one of America’s most infamous killers, who was convicted of murdering 15 men and boys, with his methods including mutilation, necrophilia and cannibalism. (Dahmer was later killed in prison by a fellow inmate.) The series will focus on the perspective of Dahmer’s victims and will also look at the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree,, with Dahmer repeatedly being nearly apprehended but then let go by a justice system that saw him as harmless.

Murphy will serve as co-creator along with frequent writing partner Ian Brennan, who has worked on Ratched, Hollywood and The Politician with Murphy as well as Glee and Scream Queens. David McMillan will also write and serve as supervising producer. Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) will direct the pilot, with Murphy collaborator Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood) writing and directing several episodes as well.