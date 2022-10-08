Star Trek: Picard Final Season Trailer: Amanda Plummer as New Villain, a Peace-Loving Worf (?!), La Forge's Kids and Two Surprising TNG Returns

Make sure you watch all the way through to the end of Star Trek: Picard‘s new trailer — otherwise, you’ll miss the return of a notorious Next Generation troublemaker.

“Lore,” LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge says forebodingly as he sets eyes on Data’s infamous — and historically unstable — android sibling.

The moment caps a sneak peek at the Paramount+ drama’s 10-episode final season, which will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 16. The video above indicates that Jean-Luc’s latest spin around the stars will have a lot to do with the season’s big villain, Vadic, who will be played by Amanda Plummer (Ratched, Hannibal). Vadic is the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has beef with Picard and his former Enterprise crewmates.

Speaking of TNG, fans of that show also will recognize Daniel Davis (The Nanny) reprising his role of Prof. James Moriarty, a holodeck creation with delusions of grandeur.

The trailer was released in conjunction with the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, an event that also announced the addition of Mica Burton (LeVar’s real-life daughter) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as La Forge’s adult daughters. Relative newcomer Burton will play Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi’s younger daughter, who works with her dad. Chestnut (Homeland, Rap Sh!t) will play Ensign Sidney La Forge, Alandra’s older sister and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan — aka Seven of Nine’s shiny new starship.

As first announced in April, Next Generation alums LeVar Burton (Geordi), Michael Dorn (Worf) and Gates McFadden (Crusher) are joining Patrick Stewart & Co. for Picard‘s final season, with Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis also returning as Riker and Troi, following their Season 1 appearance.

Scroll down for a first look at Plummer as Vadic