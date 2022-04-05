Star Trek: Picard: Next Generation's LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Gates McFadden Join Final Season

Star Trek: Picard is bringing in a barrage of familiar faces for its third and final season. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Star Trek: The Next Generation alums LeVar Burton (who played Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf) have been added to the Season 3 cast.

Plus, fellow franchise vets Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner — who all appeared in Season 1 — are also set to return as Riker, Troi and Data, respectively.

Watch the casting announcement in the above video.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” Terry Matalas, who will serve as the showrunner for Season 3, said in a statement. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

Season 2, which is currently streaming, finds the legendary captain and his crew on a journey into the past. Picard must “enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future — and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes,” per the official description.

The season saw Whoopi Goldberg return as Picard’s longtime friend and confidant Guinan. In addition, John de Lancie reprised his role as Q, the omnipotent shapeshifter who revels in testing Picard, and Annie Wersching (Bosch, The Vampire Diaries) recurred as the Borg Queen, the infamous villain first introduced in the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact (played then by Alice Krige). Jeri Ryan currently stars as Star Trek: Voyager’s Seven.

