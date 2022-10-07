Ratings: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Return Steady, Top Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience.

ABC | Station 19 returned to 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), matching its previous averages. Grey’s did same, with 4.2 mil and a 0.6 rating (reader grade “B+”). The freshman drama Alaska Daily debuted to 4 mil and a 0.4, easily improving on Big Sky‘s averages in the time slot. Readers gave the Hillary Swank starrer an average grade of “B+,” with 86% planning to stay tuned.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.7 mil/0.5) and CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) were steady, while Ghosts (6 mil/0.5) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.3) both dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.3) dipped, while Flatch (940K/0.2) and Call Me Kat (1.1 mil/0.2) were steady.

NBC | Law & Order (3.9 mil/0.4) and Organized Crime (2.9 mil/0.4) ticked down — with the latter matching series lows — but SVU (4 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to preemptions, Walker (800K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) is down a few viewers versus its sophomore average, while Walker Independence (630K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) is looking at a much bigger audience than Legacies (370K/0.1) averaged last season.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.