Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Hulu's Devil in the White City

The White City’s going to have to look for a new inhabitant.

Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s Devil in the White City adaptation, our sister site Variety reports.

Based on the best-selling book by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline. The project was ordered to series in August 2022.

Reeves would have played Burnham; no one has been cast as Reeves yet. The series will be written by Castle Rock co-creator Sam Shaw, who also will executive-produce alongside Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn and Jennifer Davisson (for Appian Way), Stacey Sher, Mark Lafferty, Reeves and series director Todd Field.

Devil in the White City would have been Reeves’ first major television role. His’ recent film credits include Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020), The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and DC League of Super-Pets (2022). He is set to reprise his role as John Wick in the forthcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, which is due out March 24, 2023.

