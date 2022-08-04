It's Official: Keanu Reeves to Star in, EP Devil in the White City Series for Hulu

Hulu on Thursday formally announced that Keanu Reeves will executive-produce and star in Devil in the White City, penned by Castle Rock co-creator Sam Shaw. New on Streaming

Based on the best-selling novel by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline.

Reeves’ casting was first reported in January, but this is the first time its been confirmed by the streamer. It remains unclear which of the two characters Reeves will play.

Shaw will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn and Jennifer Davisson (for Appian Way), Stacey Sher, Mark Lafferty, Reeves and series director Todd Field.

Devil marks Reeve’s first significant foray into television. He previously co-starred on the Swedish comedy Swedish Dicks, which ran for two seasons and aired Stateside on Pop TV. Additional credits include guest appearances on web series Easy to Assemble and Interrogations Gone Wrong, and a cameo in the pilot for Fox’s short-lived Hollywood satire Action. He also voiced Ted in the animated Bill & Ted offshoot Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures.

Reeves’ recent film credits include Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020), The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and DC League of Super-Pets (2022). He is set to reprise his role as John Wick in the forthcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, which is due out March 24, 2023.

