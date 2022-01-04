TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for.

Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series Swedish Dicks, which aired on Pop TV.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Power Book II: Ghost has added Keesha Sharp (Fox’s Lethal Weapon) as a series regular for Season 3, per Deadline. She will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.

* As the World Turns vet Cassandra Creech is joining The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Grace Buckingham, the mother of Paris and Zoe, Soap Opera Digest reports. Her first episode airs Monday, Jan. 10.

* Janet, a two-night four-hour documentary about singer Janet Jackson, will premiere with Part 1 on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c on Lifetime & A&E. Watch a trailer here.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, an inquisitive docuseries in which the Queer Eye breakout explores everything from bugs and skyscrapers to gender nonconformity. The first season premieres in full on Friday, Jan. 28.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Single Drunk Female, a new comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?