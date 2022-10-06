×

Ratings: The Real Love Boat Opens Low; Survivor, Chi Fire Lead Wednesday

By /

Real Love Boat CBS
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s Chicago Fire tied for the Wednesday demo win, while the latter delivered the night’s largest audience.

CBS | Survivor this week was steady with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating; read recap. The Real Love Boat debuted out of that with 2.4 mil and a 0.3, matching ABC’s The Rookie: Feds (2.3 mil/0.3) as this fall’s lowest-rated series launch; grade the premiere below. The Amazing Race (2.3 mil/0.3) dipped with the softer lead-in.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.6) dipped on both counts. Fire (7.2 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.6, read recap and Jesse Lee Soffer’s statement) both added eyeballs, though the latter ticked down in the demo with Halstead’s sendoff.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) and LEGO Masters (1.6 mil/0.3) dipped.

RELATED STORIES

ABC | The Conners (3.5 mil/0.4), The Goldbergs (2.2 mil/0.3) and Abbott Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) all dipped in the demo, while Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Stargirl (381K/0.1) pretty much stabilized after successive, concerning slippages. Kung Fu (390K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A;” read post mortem) opened Season 3 steady in the demo but posted a series low in audience.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

Add a Comment
TAGS: , , ,
GET MORE: Premieres, TV Ratings
x
ad
 