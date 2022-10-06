Ratings: The Real Love Boat Opens Low; Survivor, Chi Fire Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s Chicago Fire tied for the Wednesday demo win, while the latter delivered the night’s largest audience.

CBS | Survivor this week was steady with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating; read recap. The Real Love Boat debuted out of that with 2.4 mil and a 0.3, matching ABC’s The Rookie: Feds (2.3 mil/0.3) as this fall’s lowest-rated series launch; grade the premiere below. The Amazing Race (2.3 mil/0.3) dipped with the softer lead-in.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.6) dipped on both counts. Fire (7.2 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.6, read recap and Jesse Lee Soffer’s statement) both added eyeballs, though the latter ticked down in the demo with Halstead’s sendoff.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) and LEGO Masters (1.6 mil/0.3) dipped.

ABC | The Conners (3.5 mil/0.4), The Goldbergs (2.2 mil/0.3) and Abbott Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) all dipped in the demo, while Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Stargirl (381K/0.1) pretty much stabilized after successive, concerning slippages. Kung Fu (390K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A;” read post mortem) opened Season 3 steady in the demo but posted a series low in audience.

