This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'

Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?”

The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store.

“Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.”

CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Olin is directing the pilot. The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes), who plays Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother. Hartley also serves as an executive producer.

After working on this for well over 2 years, @justinhartley and I began filming the pilot for #TheNeverGame today,” Olin also tweeted. @BenHWinters wrote a brilliant script and @CBS and @20thTelevision provided us home.”

He added with a fingers-crossed emoji: “See you in September.”

After working on this for well over 2 years, @justinhartley and I began filming the pilot for #TheNeverGame today. @BenHWinters wrote a brilliant script and @CBS & @20thTelevision provided us a home.

Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero. Yep. #NoTears.

See you in September🤞. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 6, 2022

Are you excited about The Never Game? Hit the comments with your thoughts!