Thursday Ratings: Generation Gap, Press Your Luck Steady With Finales

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Press Your Luck (with 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and Generation Gap (2.6 mil/0.3) both were steady with their respective season finales, with the latter improving on a series-low audience. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premieres Ahead!

A Truth & Lies special 🤷🏻‍♂️ closed out ABC’s night with 1.5 mil/0.2.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.3 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady week-to-week and led Thursday in the demo, while a Young Sheldon rerun delivered the night’s biggest audience (3.4 million).

Over on The CW, Bump (226K/0.0) slipped to a Stateside audience low, while The Great Chocolate Showdown (321K/0.0) dipped in both measures.

The ratings (or “ratings”) for the launch of Prime Video’s exclusive carriage of Thursday Night Football are not expected until Monday.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.