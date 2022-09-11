How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video — as the new home of Thursday Night Football — is the first streaming service to have a season-long, exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL, as part of a historic 11-year deal. How can you get in on the action for free? What's Streaming on Amazon and Elsewhere

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, Prime Video will exclusively stream 15 regular-season Thursday Night Football match-ups (detailed below). If you are an Amazon Prime member (think: free shipping!), you already have access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial in time for Thursday Night Football‘s kickoff.

Prime Video’s TNF team is led by Al Michaels delivering play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as analyst, Michael Smith as news analyst and Kaylee Hartung as sideline reporter. Rounding out its stream team are Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, NFL expert/host Charissa Thompson, contributors and Super Bowl Champions Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib, and emerging star Taylor Rooks as feature reporter.

Prime Video will also deliver pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS. And the Wednesday evening before each TNF game, Prime Video will stream The NFL Pile On Presented by Carnival Cruise Line, a 30-minute comedic show hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam (starting Sept. 14 at 7 pm ET).

How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is only available to Prime Video and Prime members. If you are not already subscribed, Prime is offering a free 30-day trial. Sign up now to stream TNF and other Prime Video content, including Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, A League of Their Own, Paper Girls, The Outlaws, Reacher, The Wheel of Time, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Upload.

PRIME VIDEO: SIGN UP NOW

($8.99/month after free 30-day trial)



Can I “DVR” Thursday Night Football, in case I get home late?

Prime Video and Prime members can easily opt to record the entire season of TNF — including each week’s pregame, postgame and alternative streams (featuring Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer) — and thus have full access to pause, rewind, and fast-forward functions once the game is live, and full replays after the game concludes. (If you do not opt-in to record TNF, you still have the ability to access 15 minutes of rewind from the point you joined the game.)

Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football schedule is detailed below; pregame coverage begins at 7 pm ET, leading up to kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.)

Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland)

Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati)

Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver)

Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago)

Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale)

Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa)

Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston)

Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.)

Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.)

Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.)

Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle)

Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)

Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)