Dahmer Trailer: See Evan Peters as the Infamous Serial Killer in Netflix Series — Plus, Get Premiere Date (It's Soon!)

Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy are teaming up to tell a new American horror story — only this one is all too real.

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (or Dahmer, for short), starring Peters as the infamous serial killer who took 17 lives before being apprehended in 1991. We have a premiere date, too: Dahmer debuts next Wednesday, Sept. 21 on the streamer.

Dahmer “is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade,” per the official description.

Murphy serves as co-creator, along with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, as well as executive producer. Dahmer earned a series order at Netflix in 2020, with Peters being cast the following year. The cast also includes Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) and Molly Ringwald (Riverdale) as Jeffrey’s father and stepmother Lionel and Shari, along with Michael Learned (The Waltons) and Niecy Nash-Betts (Claws).

Press PLAY above for a first look at Dahmer, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.