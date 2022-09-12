The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, EP Detail June's 'Dismantle Gilead' Checklist Going Into Season 5 — Watch

A handmaid’s work is never done.

When Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, it quickly becomes apparent that the death of Commander Fred Waterford — which took place at the end of Season 4 — didn’t provide the catharsis June hoped for.

“I think that June thought that Fred was her villain. Fred was the one that, if she vanquished him, she would feel some sort of release from her past,” series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss tells TVLine in the video above. “And that doesn’t work.”

As fans will recall, the finale showed Moss’ June luring Commander Waterford, who’d ritually raped her for years, into the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. Then she and a group of her fellow former handmaids chased him through the woods and killed him. June returned home only to say goodbye to her husband and baby daughter. (Read a full recap.)

So, now what? That’s the question of the hour, showrunner/executive producer Bruce Miller says. “There’s two things. One is: Do I want to continue to dismantle Gilead as it dismantles me? Or do I want to try to not be Offred, and be June?” he says, referencing June’s handmaid name. “And it’s not so easy to leave it behind.”

In the upcoming episodes, per the official logline: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

Wednesday’s premiere will consist of two episodes; single episodes will follow weekly. And savor the dystopian drama it while it lasts: After we spoke with the show’s cast and creators, Hulu announced that next season (Season 6) will be its last.

Press PLAY on the video above to get the scoop on The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, then hit the comments with your predictions!