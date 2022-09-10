Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury Is the 'Last Person Standing Between Them... and What They Really Want'

Maria Hill somehow, finally draws Nick Fury back onto the grid (meaning, Earth) in the first trailer for Disney+’s Secret Invasion series. Marvel TV Status Report on 10 Series!

But as he gruffly explains to her about his long-awaited resurfacing, “This is different.”

Announced in December 2020 at Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos.

Jackson was last seen in the role he originated 14 years ago in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, at the end of which — SPOILER ALERT! — it was revealed that the Fury and Maria Hill seen throughout the movie were in fact Skrulls, while the real Fury was chillaxing aboard some sort of spaceship/space station.

The Secret Invasion TV series, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. It was previously announced as getting a Spring 2023 release, as an early part of the MCU’s Phase 5.

Other confirmed cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule) in a reportedly villainous role, Cobie Smulders (reprising her MCU role of former Deputy Director of SHIELD Maria Hill), Martin Freeman as the MCU’s Everett Ross, Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones). But not Regé-Jean Page.

Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet, meanwhile, last fall firmly denied speculation that she’d reprise her role as Daisy/Quake in the new Marvel series. “I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing,” she said in September 2021. “I honestly don’t even know what that is.”

Want scoop on Secret Invasion, or for any other Marvel series? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.