National Treasure Sequel Series Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

The National Treasure sequel series won’t stay buried much longer.
Disney+ on Friday announced that National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 14, with its first two episodes.
Edge of History centers on Lisette Alexis’ Jess, “a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” according to the official logline. Franchise vets Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (Peter Sadusky) guest-star.
Rounding out the ensemble are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jordan Rodrigues (The Fosters) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand.
Peep the series’ key art — reminiscent of the original 2004 Nicholas Cage movie poster — below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to the next chapter of the National Treasure franchise.
