National Treasure Sequel Series Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

The National Treasure sequel series won’t stay buried much longer.

Disney+ on Friday announced that National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 14, with its first two episodes. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Edge of History centers on Lisette Alexis’ Jess, “a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” according to the official logline. Franchise vets Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (Peter Sadusky) guest-star.

Rounding out the ensemble are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jordan Rodrigues (The Fosters) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand.

Peep the series' key art — reminiscent of the original 2004 Nicholas Cage movie poster — below