Ratings: In the Dark Ends on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s cancelled Roswell, New Mexico ended its four-season run with 380,000 total viewers (its second-smallest audience of the season), while holding steady with a 0.1 demo rating. Fall TV Calendar!

TVLine readers gave the Roswell reboot’s series finale a truly average grade of “C+”; read our post mortem interview for scoop on the alternate final scene, the #Malex wedding and much more.

Leading out of that, the similarly snuffed In the Dark slipped to its smallest audience ever (230,000 total viewers) and ticked down in the demo, to a 0.0 rating.

ABC’s The Bachelorette (3 mil/0.6) tied and hit season lows, but still led Monday in the demo. Night 1 of Claim to Fame‘s finale (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady; Part 2 airs tonight, I want to say…?

CBS’ NCIS rerun squeaked past The Bachelorette to cop Monday’s largest audience, with 3.1 million viewers.

Over on Fox, Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.4 mil/0.2) and the Beat Shazam finale (1.6 mil/0.2) both fell to season lows.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Family Challenge drew 2.2 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.