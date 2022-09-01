Law & Order: Organized Crime Changes Showrunners Again Ahead of Season 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime is getting another new captain behind the scenes, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sean Jablonski is taking over as showrunner for the NBC procedural’s upcoming third season, just three months after SVU veteran Bryan Goluboff took the reins from Barry O’Brien, who had been named interim showrunner following wake of previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken’s departure in February. (Before you do the math, yes, that’s four showrunners in one calendar year.)

This news comes as the Dick Wolf franchise is gearing up for its first-ever three-show crossover event on Thursday, Sept. 22 (8/7c), which brings together familiar faces from Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime.

“Unlike other crossovers, this is structured and produced [on an epic scale],” Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid tells TVLine. “It’s not a handoff from one show to the next. It’s really one story that involves all the characters from the different shows.”

Along with Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler, the cast of Organized Crime’s third season also welcomes back Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger as Detective Jet Slootmakers. Two new actors joining the team in Season 3 are Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) and Brent Antonello (Dynasty).

Your thoughts on Organized Crime‘s latest shakeup? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.