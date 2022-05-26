TVLine Items: Willow Teaser, L&O: OC Names New Showrunner and More

Disney+ is heading back to the world of Willow — and now we have our first look.

The streamer unveiled a teaser trailer for its Willow series, based on the 1988 fantasy film and with star Warwick Davis returning as the title character, at Thursday’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 event. We have a date, too: Willow will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

In the teaser — which you can watch above — we see lots of swordplay, wizardry and strange creatures as a female archer calls Willow back into duty: “The world needs you again. It needs your magic.” He joins a band of young heroes as they set off to battle evil: “Into the unknown… that’s where we must go.”

* Law & Order: Organized Crime has named SVU veteran Bryan Goluboff as showrunner for the upcoming Season 3, per our sister site Deadline. Season 2’s interim showrunner Barry O’Brien will remain with the series as writer and executive producer.

* Susan Sarandon and rapper Fat Joe will star in the Fox animated comedy The Movers, our sister site Variety reports. The series is described as “a workplace comedy that explores New York City through the dysfunctional employees of the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan.”

* Lifetime has delayed the premiere of the movie sequel The Bad Seed Returns in light of the Texas school shooting, per Deadline. The movie, starring Mckenna Grace, was set to air this Monday, May 30; a new air date has yet to be determined.

* Netflix is developing a series based on the PlayStation video game franchise Horizon Zero Dawn, Deadline reports. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by robots known as Machines, the story centers on a hunter named Aloy who’s looking to uncover the past.

