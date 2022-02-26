Law & Order: OC: Barry O'Brien to Replace Ilene Chaiken as Showrunner

After 14 months of heading the Law & Order spinoff Organized Crime, showrunner Ilene Chaiken is exiting the series, which is still in production on its second season. She will be replaced by Barry O’Brien, who joined as co-executive producer in November, our sister site Deadline reports.

“Ilene did a terrific job launching the series and is a gifted writer,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “She leaves the show in good hands and we are incredibly grateful for her contributions.”

The change will reportedly not impact production, which still has five episodes left to film for Season 2.

Chaiken was the series’ second showrunner; she stepped in to replace original head Matt Olmstead in December 2020.

Organized Crime marks Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) return to the franchise after a decade away to lead the NYPD’s organized crime unit following the death of his wife, Kathy. Season 2 has seen a number of new faces join the fray, including Mykelti Williamson (Chicago PD) as Preston Webb, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Congressman Leon Kilbride, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Sgt. Bill Brewster and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) as Reggie Bogdani.

Jennifer Beals (The L Word, The Book of Boba Fett) is also set to recur as the yet-to-be-named wife of Williamson’s drug kingpin and Marcy Corporation head.

O’Brien’s credits include Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, CSI: Miami, Castle and The Following.