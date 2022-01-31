Jennifer Beals Joins Law & Order: Organized Crime in Recurring Role

Jennifer Beals has copped herself a role on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Beals is set to recur on the SVU offshoot as the yet-to-be-named wife of New York drug kingpin and Marcy Corporation head Preston Webb (played by Mykelti Williamson), our sister site Deadline reports.

The L Word alumna currently recurs on Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett as Garsa Fwip, the Twi’lek owner of the cantina Sanctuary.

Organized Crime follows Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, who returned to the franchise after a decade away to lead the NYPD’s organized crime unit following the death of his wife, Kathy. Season 2 has seen a number of new faces join the fray, including Williamson’s Preston Webb, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Congressman Leon Kilbride, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Sgt. Bill Brewster and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) as Reggie Bogdani.

Beals is no stranger to the Law & Order franchise, having appeared in a 2007 episode of the flagship series as a soap opera star whose adoption of an infant put her at the center of a murder investigation.

In addition to The L Word (and its Generation Q spinoff) and Boba Fett, the onetime Flashdancer’s previous TV roles include Swamp Thing, NBC’s Taken, The Night Shift and The Chicago Code.

