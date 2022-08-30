TVLine Items: Legends Vet to Benoist Series, Orphan Black Casting and More

Tala Ashe is trading the Legends on the Waverider for The Girls on the Bus.

The Legends of Tomorrow vet has joined fellow Arrowverse alumna Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in the aforementioned HBO Max series, which chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. The comedic drama is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter.

Per our sister site Deadline, Ashe will recur as an offbeat yet accessible progressive who is one of the reporter’s clear favorite in the presidential race. Additionally, Griffin Dunne (This Is Us) has boarded the recurring ensemble, which also includes the recently cast Scott Foley (Scandal), while Brandon Scott (13 Reasons Why, Dead to Me) has been tapped as a series regular.

Chozick and Julie Plec developed the series and will executive-produce alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions.

* Keeley Hawes (It’s A Sin, Bodyguard) has joined the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes, the new series set in the world of Orphan Black and set to debut in 2023.

* Trying has been renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+, ahead of the comedy’s third season finale on Friday, Sept. 2.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Thai Cave Rescue, a six-episode limited series inspired by “the incredible true story of the Thai youth soccer team who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth.” It premieres Thursday, Sept. 22.

