TVLine Items: Scott Foley Joins Benoist Series, Big Mouth Return Date and More

Scott Foley is catching a ride with The Girls on the Bus.

The Scandal vet has joined Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in the aforementioned HBO Max series, which chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. The comedic drama is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter.

Foley will recur as a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race.

Chozick and Julie Plec developed the series and will executive-produce alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions.

* The Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, starring Kumail Nanjiani, will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with new episodes streaming weekly.

* The Villains of Valley View, a multi-cam comedy that follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia, has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel and Disney+.

* Netflix’s Big Mouth will return for Season 6 on Friday, Oct. 28. Watch a teaser:

* Watch a trailer for A Jazzman’s Blues, a film written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, premiering Friday, Sept. 23 on Netflix:

