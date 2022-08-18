The Chi Renewed for Season 6

Head on down to Smokey’s to celebrate: The Chi has been renewed for Season 6, our sister site Deadline reports. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Season 5 currently airs Sundays at 9/8c.

In related news, The Chi — as well as its Sunday-night neighbor City on a Hill — will both be preempted this coming weekend, the cabler confirmed on Monday.

In their place, the movie Jackass Forever will get a special airing on Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at 8/7c — saving The Chi from having to air a new episode opposite HBO’s launch of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The Chi‘s season finale will now air on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9/8c (and be available two days earlier, on Friday, Sept. 2, streaming and on-demand).

The show’s current season has spent considerable time following the romance between Emmett (played by Jacob Lattimore) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker), along with the consequences and complications it causes (cough Tiff cough). Season 6 of the Lena Waithe-created drama series is slated to air sometime in 2023.

