Jackass Forever to Bump Showtime's The Chi and City on a Hill This Sunday

A real Jackass is getting in the way of Showtime's two Sunday-night dramas.

Showtime’s The Chi and City on a Hill will both be preempted this coming weekend, the cabler confirmed on Monday.

In their place, the modest wintertime box office hit, Jackass Forever, will get a special airing on Sunday, Aug. 21 starting at 8/7c — thus saving The Chi from having to air a new episode opposite HBO’s House of the Dragon launch.

The Chi and City on a Hill will resume their respective fifth and fourth seasons on Friday, Aug. 26 (via streaming/on-demand) and Sunday, Aug. 28 (airing on Showtime).

The Chi‘s season finale will now land on Friday, Sept. 2 (streaming/on-demand) and Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9/8c.

