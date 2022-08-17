HBO Max to Purge Nearly 40 Titles This Week — Including 20 (!) Max Originals

'Generation,' 'Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo' & 'My Mom, Your Dad' (Courtesy of HBO Max)

As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” the streamer said in a statement Wednesday. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

Among the Max Originals set to leave HBO Max this week are the critically acclaimed, short-lived teen drama Genera+ion, adult animated comedy Close Enough and the children’s late-night program The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (along with an unspecified slate of Sesame Street specials).

The purge also includes unscripted series 12 Dates of Christmas, About Last Night, Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Generation Hustle, My Mom, Your Dad (hosted by Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji) and Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness.

Animated titles being pulled include Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Esme & Roy, The Fungies!, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, Odo, Summer Camp Island, Tig n’ Seek and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs.

MAX ORIGINALS

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO ORIGINALS

My Dinner with Herve

CARTOON NETWORK ORIGINALS

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

ADDITIONAL ACQUIRED TITLES

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

HBO Max earlier this month removed several HBO original series, including Camping, Mrs. Fletcher, Here and Now, Run and Vinyl. The streamer also discarded a number of movies that debuted on the platform, including The Witches, Superintelligence and Moonshot.