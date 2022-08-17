HBO Max to Purge Nearly 40 Titles This Week — Including 20 (!) Max Originals

Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer.
As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series.
“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” the streamer said in a statement Wednesday. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”
Among the Max Originals set to leave HBO Max this week are the critically acclaimed, short-lived teen drama Genera+ion, adult animated comedy Close Enough and the children’s late-night program The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (along with an unspecified slate of Sesame Street specials).
The purge also includes unscripted series 12 Dates of Christmas, About Last Night, Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Generation Hustle, My Mom, Your Dad (hosted by Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji) and Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness.
Animated titles being pulled include Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Esme & Roy, The Fungies!, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, Odo, Summer Camp Island, Tig n’ Seek and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs.
Scroll down to see the complete list of what’s being removed from HBO Max, then keep reading…
MAX ORIGINALS
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)
The Runaway Bunny
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
HBO ORIGINALS
My Dinner with Herve
Share
CARTOON NETWORK ORIGINALS
Dodo
Elliott From Earth
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Mighty Magiswords
OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
ADDITIONAL ACQUIRED TITLES
Detention Adventure
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia’s Magic Playground
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish
HBO Max earlier this month removed several HBO original series, including Camping, Mrs. Fletcher, Here and Now, Run and Vinyl. The streamer also discarded a number of movies that debuted on the platform, including The Witches, Superintelligence and Moonshot.