HBO Shows Vinyl, Camping and More Removed From HBO Max

HBO Max’s library of HBO shows is getting smaller: A number of the pay cabler’s past series, including the Martin Scorsese-produced rock and roll drama Vinyl and the Jennifer Garner comedy Camping, have been removed from the streaming service.

Along with Vinyl and Camping, HBO Max no longer hosts the Kathryn Hahn miniseries Mrs. Fletcher, the Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson comedy thriller Run and the Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter family drama Here and Now. Additionally, At Home With Amy Sedaris, which ran for three seasons on fellow Warner Bros. Discovery outlet truTV, has disappeared from the streaming service as well. (Vulture first noted the shows’ disappearance.)

HBO Max had no official comment on the removals, but a source tells TVLine that library titles simply come and go all the time across all platforms. (The HBO shows above are also still available on-demand to cable subscribers.) The streamer’s Twitter help feed has been responding to user complaints by saying: “As we work to bring together HBO Max and Discovery+, we’re making some changes to our services. Part of that process includes the removal of select content.”

This news comes as rumors swirl about a possible combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services in the wake of newly merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s first earnings report. Earlier this week, the DC Comics film Batgirl was scrapped by HBO Max, despite being filmed and in post-production. The streamer also removed a number of movies that debuted on HBO Max, including The Witches, Superintelligence and Moonshot.