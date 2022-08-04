Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23

Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). New on Streaming

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers.

All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, OWN, TBS and TNT.

No announcement regarding the fate of Max Originals was made during WBD’s investor call on Thursday.

“Our strategy is to embrace and support and drive the incredible success that HBO Max is having,” WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said. “The culture and taste of Casey [Bloys] and the team, and the fact that they not only read the scripts, but they fight with all the creatives to make the storytelling as strong as possible… is an extraordinary asset.” With that said, “We want [the content] to be broader. We will, as one company, come behind that. We think [the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ service] is going to be superb. It’s about curation. It’s about quality. It’s about how good.”

Ahead of the combined service’s launch, HBO Max and Discovery+ will begin to share select content. Among the titles coming to each respective service:

* HBO Max will add select content from Magnolia Network starting Friday, Sept. 30. The slate will include Family Dinner With Andrew Zimmern, Fixer Upper, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, Maine Cabin Masters and Restoration Road With Clint Harp. Additionally, new series Fixer Upper: The Castle will drop concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and Discovery+ at 9/8c on Friday, Oct. 14.

* Discovery+ will add a CNN Originals hub on Friday, Aug. 19. Titles available at launch will include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, The History of Comedy, The History of the Sitcom, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, This Is Life With Lisa Ling and United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell, as well as HLN originals Death Row Stories, How It Really Happened, The Hunt With John Walsh and Very Scary People.