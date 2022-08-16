How Only Murders Circles Back to the Pilot to Set Up Season 2 Finale

Warning: The following contains spoilers about Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9. Only Murders Season 2 Clues and Suspects

In setting up its Season 2 finale, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building reveals its long game.

The antepenultimate episode established that Detective Daniel Kreps is Glitter Guy. That same episode suggested that maybe, just maybe, Glitter Guy was merely an accomplice in Bunny’s murder, and the killer was still at large.

In Episode 9, we learn more about Kreps. Unable to get by on an NYPD officer’s salary, the crooked cop works myriad side jobs. When he’s not working security at Coney Island, he’s helping out small-town police departments that aren’t equipped to handle missing persons cases. That’s how he wound up in Chickasha, Okla. in 2015, following the disappearance of All Is Not OK in Oklahoma subject Becky Butler.

In the present day, Kreps denies that he’s Glitter Guy. But when Mabel mentions his fingerprint on the Pickle Diner matchbook, the detective, without taking a beat, says the fingerprint doesn’t belong to him.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that Kreps is not Bunny’s killer; he’s merely a henchman — and a pretty dumb one at that. Nevertheless, Kreps doesn’t appreciate when Mabel calls him stupid.

“If I’m so stupid, how come I was able to land the smartest woman on the planet?” he says. “If I’m so stupid, how come I’m able to do a better podcast than you idiots in two seconds flat?”

He tells Mabel that he hates “amateur” podcasts like Only Murders, but loves Cinda Canning’s All Is Not OK. “That takes some talent,” Kreps says. “That takes some intelligence. Trust me, I should know.”

As you’ll recall, it was a shared love of All Is Not OK that bonded Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the series’ pilot. And in Season 1, it was established that Cinda had solved the Becky Butler murder case. But what if what she lied? Is it possible she orchestrated the case with the help of a certain brash, New York detective?

After confronting Kreps, Mabel returns home and fires up an old episode of All Is Not OK. That’s when it all starts making sense….

“With no body and no clues, freelance police officers from bigger cities” — like Kreps — “descended upon the town to help find Becky or her killer,” Cinda says. “Also arriving was one intrepid podcaster who never had a good hair day south of the Mason Dixon. Every night I’d go to the local bar and grill, the Chicken Chug, whose orange and green chicken logo” — aha! — “seemed to be everywhere in town. There, I’d mingle with tipsy townsfolk and homesick cops, working them for clues and gossip. It’s amazing the allies you can make over a Chicken Chug wings tub.”

After Mabel realizes that the Becky Butler and Bunny Folger cases are connected, she confronts Cinda’s overworked assistant Poppy. She seems especially tense — nervous, almost — and tells Mabel to let it go. But why…?

“You don’t know what she’s capable of,” Poppy says. “You don’t know what she’d do to get what she wants.”

But how does Poppy know this? “Because I’m Becky Butler,” she reveals.

