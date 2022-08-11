Power Spinoff Influence, Centered on Councilman Tate, Not Moving Forward

Starz has closed the book on one of its previously announced Power spinoffs. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Influence, which would have centered on slippery politician Rashad Tate as he continued “his cutthroat quest for power,” is no longer in development at the cable network, TVLine has confirmed.

The offshoot, originally dubbed Power Book IV: Influence, was poised to be the third in a string of four spinoffs, to premiere after Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, but before the recently launched, Tommy-centric Force. But since it was first announced in February 2020, the order had shifted, and Force was officially dubbed Book IV in the franchise.

The Power franchise remains strong at Starz: Ghost, which follows Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq in the direct aftermath of the original series, was previously renewed for Season 3; Raising Kanan, a prequel chronicling the coming of age of 50 Cent’s Kanan Stark, returns for Season 2 on Aug. 14; and Force, which stars Joseph Sikora’s fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, was previously renewed for Season 2 (with a new showrunner).

Are you sad to learn the Tate-centric Power spinoff is no longer moving forward? Or are three spinoffs more than enough?