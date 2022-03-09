Power Book IV: Force Renewed at Starz, Names New Showrunner for Season 2

Tommy Egan’s stay in the Windy City has been extended. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for Season 2, just five episodes into its freshman run. Starz on Wednesday also announced the appointment of new showrunner Gary Lennon (Euphoria, Hightown), who served as an executive producer on the mothership. He succeeds series creator Robert Munic, who oversaw production on the Joseph Sikora-led spinoff during Season 1.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic Tommy Egan and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ, said in statement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

As previously reported, the Feb. 6 premiere racked up 3.3 million multi-platform views in the U.S. across Starz linear, the Starz app and at least one partner platform, making it the most-watched premiere ever in the cabler’s history. The third Power spinoff — following Power Book II: Ghost (already renewed for Season 3) and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (picked up for Season 2) — also set records in linear viewing alone, delivering the highest-rated premiere in Starz history.

Power Book IV: Force's Season 2 renewal.