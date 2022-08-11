Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

Raq & Co. just keep racking up the renewals!

Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The re-up comes ahead of the spinoff’s Season 2 premiere, which will air on Sunday, Aug. 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York.

The early 1990s-set series is the second offshoot in the Power Universe — after Power Book II: Ghost — and it tells the origin story of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark and his foray into crime through his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Former Disney kid Mekai Curtis stars as the titular Kanan and Tony Award winner Patina Miller plays Raq. Hailey Kilgore costars as Kanan’s cousin and close confidant, Jukebox.

Season 2 will find Raq’s control over the city’s drug scene growing, yet her hold on Kanan will slip thanks to Detective Howard’s secret. And her troubles don’t end there: Her brother Lou-Lou, who’s also her right-hand man, will continue to pull away as he focuses on his fledgling record label. And Raq’s older brother, Marvin, will struggle to regain Jukebox’s trust after attacking her for being a lesbian.

As previously reported, Tyler Perry’s Sistas star KJ Smith will join Power Book III: Raising Kanan in Season 2 in the recurring role of Palomar, Famous’ new neighbor.

