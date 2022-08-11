Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch

A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end.

As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free, a Disney+ rep tells TVLine that no decision has been made. (Get full details on Disney+ and Hulu’s upcoming price hikes here.)

The switch to ad-free live episodes could be quite the adjustment for Dancing, which previously used its ABC commercial breaks to allow for costume changes and set breakdowns during performance shows. And it’s not the only change in store for Season 31: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and previous Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro is joining as co-host alongside Tyra Banks.

Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19. The Season 31 cast will be announced Thursday, Sept. 8 on Good Morning America.

Your thoughts on an ad-free Dancing experience? Drop ’em below, and watch a promo for the new episodes!