Disney+ With Ads Sets Launch Date, Price Hiked on Regular Tier — Hulu and Bundle Rates Also Increasing

Disney on Wednesday revealed a launch date (and pricing) for Disney+’s new ad tier, along with price hikes for Hulu and the Disney Bundle. What's Streaming: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+

Disney+ Basic (ad tier) will launch Thursday, Dec. 8 in the U.S. for $7.99/month and feature about four minutes of ads per hour. The ad tier will feature all the same content that is currently available without ads — though select titles may continue to run without ads, no matter the tier.

Upon the launch of the Basic tier, the ad-free version of Disney+ will be known as Disney+ Premium, and see a 38-percent price hike to $10.99/month. (Sign up now to lock in current rate)

In addition, Disney is raising the price of Hulu. Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, Hulu with ads will raise from $6.99 to $7.99/month, while the ad-free option will go from $12.99 to $14.99/month.

As to be expected, the cost of the Disney Bundle is also going up. The bundle, which consists of Hulu with ads, Disney+ with no ads and ESPN+, will go from $13.99 to $14.99/month. A premium version, which includes an ad-free Hulu experience, will remain at $19.99/month.

All told, the new pricing looks like this:

STANDALONE PLANS

Disney+ Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; no annual option

Disney + Premium (no ads): $10.99/month; $109.99/year

Hulu Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; $79.99/year

Hulu Premium (no ads): $14.99/month; no annual option

ESPN+: $9.99 per month; $99.99 annually

BUNDLE PLANS

Basic: Disney+ (with ads) & Hulu (with ads) — $9.99/month

Basic: Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $12.99/month

Legacy*: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $14.99/month

Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $19.99/month

HULU + LIVE TV (Sign Up / Upgrade Here)

Basic: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $69.99/month

Legacy*: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $74.99/month

Premium: Includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $82.99/month

* Legacy plans are offered to existing subscribers only

(If you buy something through our retail links, TVLine may earn a commission.)