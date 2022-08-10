TVLine Items: Superstore Vet Joins ABC Comedy, Bosch Orders Martini and More

Superstore vet Lauren Ash is trading big box stores for the newsroom: The actress has joined ABC’s midseason comedy Not Dead Yet, which stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Stevens, a self-described disaster who takes a job writing obituaries.

Per our sister site Deadline, Ash will play the series-regular role of Lexi, who is the daughter of a wealthy newspaper owner and recently appointed editor. She is described as comedically out of touch with how normal people live, thanks to her upbringing in the rarefied world of boarding schools and private planes.

Ash is the second new cast member to come on board the upcoming ABC series, which last week tapped New Girl alumna Hannah Simone to play the newspaper’s Life & Style editor as part of a creative overhaul that will see the single-cam comedy lean more into the workplace.

* Bosch: Legacy has tapped Max Martini (The Purge) to recur during Season 2 as Detective Don Ellis, a hardened vice cop in the LAPD, per Deadline.

* Acorn TV has renewed Harry Wild, starring and executive-produced by Jane Seymour, for an eight-episode second season to premiere in 2023.

* The guests for the new season of Sherman’s Showcase, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 24 on AMC+, will include Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, Kent Shocknek, Paul F. Tompkins and Porsha Williams.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Fakes, a half-hour series about two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. The show stars Emilija Baranac (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Richard Harmon (The 100) and Jennifer Tong (Grand Army), and premieres Friday, Sept. 2.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC. All eight episodes drop Wednesday, Aug. 24:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Mo, a new comedy from creators Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef (Ramy), the former of which also stars. It premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24:

