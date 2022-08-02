TVLine Items: Hannah Simone's ABC Comedy Gig, OLTL Vet to Y&R and More

Hannah Simone and Gina Rodriguez will soon be coworkers, on screen and off.

New Girl vet Simone has joined ABC’s midseason comedy Not Dead Yet, starring Rodriguez as Nell Stevens, a self-described disaster who takes a job writing obituaries. Per our sister site Deadline, Simone will play the series-regular role of Nell’s colleague Sam, the editor of the Life & Style section of the newspaper and a busy working mom.

Simone’s casting is part of a creative overhaul that will see the single-cam comedy lean more into the workplace. As a result, Jessica St. Clair and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who played Nell’s friends in the pilot, will not be continuing with the series.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Emmy-nominated One Life to Live alum Trevor St. John has joined CBS’ The Young and the Restless in a mystery role, to debut this fall, Deadline reports.

* Rick Cosnett (The Flash) will recur in Apple TV+’s forthcoming comedy Mrs. American Pie, per Deadline.

* The Real Housewives of Orange County is adding former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong to its cast for the upcoming Season 17, although not as a full-time cast member, our sister site Variety reports. Armstrong starred in the first three seasons of RHOBH and has since returned as a guest star; she becomes the first Real Housewife to switch from one show to another.

* Roku will exclusively bring a live capture of the stage adaptation of the West End hit Heathers: The Musical to The Roku Channel on Friday, Sept. 16.

* Season 2 of Hulu’s docuseries The D’Amelio Show premieres Wednesday, Sept. 28.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Lost Ollie, a four-episode limited series featuring Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson and Kesler Talbot. It premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?