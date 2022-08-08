Kaley Cuoco to Star in Peacock Comedic Thriller From The Boys EP Amid Flight Attendant's Uncertain Fate

After a brief layover, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco has lined up her next TV gig.

The two-time Emmy nominee has inked a two-season deal for Peacock’s Based On a True Story, a comedic thriller from executive producers Craig Rosenberg (The Boys) and Jason Bateman (Ozark), our sister site Deadline reports.

The forthcoming series revolves around “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow-close toilet seat,” according to the official logline. Cuoco will play married realtor Ava Bartlett.

Cuoco, who’s coming off Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, previously indicated that the HBO Max dramedy was “probably” done. “We did two [seasons] — we should probably be done,” she told People.com said in May. “I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought; there’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

But Deadline is now reporting that Season 3 “appears likely,” with series creator Steve Yockey “bouncing around potential ideas” for Cassie Bowden’s next mission. (TVLine has reached out to HBO Max for comment.)

In addition to The Flight Attendant Season 2 and voice work for Harley Quinn Season 3, Cuoco over the past year has starred opposite Pete Davidson in the rom-com Meet Cute (release date TBD) and opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the Netflix comedy The Man From Toronto. She next will headline the feature-length Prime Video action thriller Role Play, after which she is due to star as Doris Day in a limited series which she also is developing.