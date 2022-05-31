The Flight Attendant Likely to End With Season 2, Says Kaley Cuoco

It appears there’s little-to-no runway left for The Flight Attendant.

Leading lady Kaley Cuoco has revealed that the HBO dramedy’s just-concluded second season will likely be the series’ last. TV Shows Ending in 2022

“We did two — we should probably be done,” Cuoco, who is also an EP on The Flight Attendant (and was Emmy-nominated for Season 1), tells People.com. “I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought; there’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

An HBO Max source tells TVLine that “no official decision” has been made about a third season.

If Flight Attendant were to return for Season 3, Cuoco — who has multiple other projects in the hopper, detailed below — tells the site it likely would be in the distant future. “Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season,” she shared. “I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we’re not pushing it too hard.”

As it is, “We’ve done so much this season,” the Big Bang Theory vet notes of Season 2, the finale of which dropped on May 26 (read recap). “Even in the eight episodes, we’ve done so much story that I’m thinking, ‘Well, what could we do next?’ So it’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do.”

In addition to The Flight Attendant Season 2 and voice work for Harley Quinn Season 3, Cuoco over the past year has starred opposite Pete Davidson in the rom-com Meet Cute (release date TBD) and filmed the comedy The Man From Toronto (due out January 2023). She next will headline the action thriller Role Play, after which she is due to star as Doris Day in a limited series which she also is developing.

TVLine readers gave Season 1 of The Flight Attendant an average grade of “A,” while Season 2 is thus far netting a “B.”