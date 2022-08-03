Dancing With the Stars Sets September Premiere Date for Disney+ Debut

Dancing With the Stars will officially samba its way to streaming this September.

The reality competition, formerly an ABC mainstay, will make its debut on new home Disney+ on Monday, Sept. 19, the streamer announced Wednesday. A time slot has not yet been specified, but during its ABC run, DWTS typically went live at 8/7c. DWTS' 30 Mirrorball Trophy Winners, Ranked

DWTS‘ move to Disney+ was first announced in April, following a whopping 30 seasons on the Alphabet Net starting in 2005. “Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said at the time. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Season 31 will mark Disney+’s first attempt at weekly live programming, though the streamer did experiment with live content back in June, when it broadcast Walt Disney World’s Harmonious Live! fireworks display from Epcot. Disney+ has also already ordered Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars; a premiere timetable is TBA.

As reported in July, Alfonso Ribeiro is joining as a co-host alongside Tyra Banks for Season 31. Banks returns for her third season as host and executive producer, and the judging panel will return intact as well, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all coming back for the inaugural Disney+ season.

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 31 cast will be announced Thursday, Sept. 8 on Good Morning America.