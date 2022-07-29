Law & Order: Organized Crime Adds Arrow's Rick Gonzalez as New Detective

Law & Order: Organized Crime is bolstering its detective ranks: Arrow veteran Rick Gonzalez is joining the cast of the NBC police drama for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline.

Gonzalez and fellow cast addition Brent Antonello (Dynasty) will play NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime unit, where they’ll work alongside Elliot Stabler, the Law & Order: SVU alum played by series star Christopher Meloni.

Up until this point, the only series-regular members of the Organized Crime task force have been Stabler, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). The task force in Season 1 also consisted of Detectives Washburn and Morales (recurring guest stars Ben Chase and Michael Rivera), the latter of whom was uncovered as a mole for Richard Wheatley and killed by Bell, while Season 2 added Detectives Maldonado and Cho (fellow recurring players Mike Cannon and Rachel Lin).

Gonzalez is best known for playing vigilante and Team Arrow member Rene Ramirez, aka Wild Dog, on the CW superhero drama Arrow, making his debut in Season 5 and appearing through the series finale in 2020. His other TV credits include The Lost Symbol, Mr. Robot and Rush.

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns for Season 3 on Thursday, Sept 22 at 10/9c on NBC, with a three-way crossover with Law & Order and SVU on tap for the season premiere.