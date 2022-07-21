Ratings: Big Brother Tops Night Ahead of Sunday's First Eviction, ESPYS Up

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down a tick week-to-week but still leading the night in both measures. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

Reminder, Thursday’s eviction episode has been bumped to Sunday, where it will A) not air live and 2) be part of a two-hour installment.

Leading out of BB, The Challenge: USA (2.1 mil/0.4, read recap) was steady.

Over on ABC, the ESPYS (2.3 mil/0.4) were up sharply from last year’s Saturday night telecast (1.2 mil/0.2), but still well shy of pre-pandemic levels (3.9 million).

Fox’s MasterChef (2.3 mil/0.4) and So You Think You Can Dance (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady.

The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (540K/0.1) and Wallington Paranormal (305K/0.0) both inched up to season highs in audience.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”