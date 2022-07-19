Big Brother's First Season 24 Eviction Has Moved Again, Won't Air Live

Big Brother fans will have to now wait three whole extra days to find out which Season 24 Houseguest is first to get the heave-ho. Big Brother's Best & Worst Alliances Ever

As previously announced, CBS News coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6 will air this Thursday at 8/7c, during the regular time period for Big Brother‘s weekly eviction episode.

At first, CBS bumped Big Bro to Friday, where it was going to open the night and lead into a special broadcast encore of Blood & Treasure‘s Season 2 premiere (which debuted this past Sunday on its new home, Paramount+).

But now, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon, this Thursday’s Big Brother eviction episode will instead air on Sunday at 8 pm, as part of a two-hour installment of the summertime staple. TVLine can confirm that the eviction will not air live, as usual.

As a result, this Friday’s CBS lineup now looks like this. A Blue Bloods rerun will open the night at 8, followed by the aforementioned Blood & Treasure encore.

The Season 2 premiere of the show you’re really here to read about, Secret Celebrity Renovation, remains postponed until next Friday, July 29, at 8 pm.