Justin Hartley's The Never Game Drama Receives Pilot Order at CBS

Justin Hartley‘s The Never Game has taken another important step on the road to series-hood.

The This Is Us alum’s drama series adaptation of Justin Deaver’s novel has nabbed a pilot order at CBS, our sister site Deadline reports. The project got a pilot commitment at the network in September.

The Never Game follows a lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, (played by Hartley) who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Hartley also serves as an executive producer with This Is Us EP Ken Olin, who will direct the pilot. Though Michael Cooney (Identity) originally was on board to write the script, Ben Winters replaced him earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said in a statement released when the pilot commitment was announced. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

