House of the Dragon Trailer: House Targaryen Teeters on the Brink in New Peek at Game of Thrones Prequel

Way before Game of Thrones‘ Jamie Lannister shoved Bran outta that tower, the Targaryens were having inappropriate relationships with their family members and ruling over the realm (not necessarily in that order). And a new trailer from Thrones‘ prequel spinoff House of the Dragon is giving us an extended look at what Westeros looked like when the silver-haired dragon lovers sat on the Iron Throne.

The video, released Wednesday, plays up what the show’s previous teasers established: Two hundred years before the events of the original series, the Targaryens were in power, with King Viserys Targaryen (played by The Outsider‘s Paddy Considine) in the storied, sharp-edged seat of power. But Thrones scholars (and those who’ve read George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood) know that Targaryen reign ended with a spectacular fall, and the trailer brings us into the events leading to that epic era.

In addition to Considine, the cast includes Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys, Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) as Alicent Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) as Mysaria, Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill) as Otto Hightower, Steve Touissant (Berlin Station) as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake, Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) as Ser Criston Cole and Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9/8c. Until then, press PLAY on the video above to watch House of the Dragon‘s newest trailer, then hit the comments with ALL of your thoughts!