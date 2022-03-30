House of the Dragon: HBO Sets August Premiere Date for Game of Thrones Prequel Series — See New Photos

Temperatures will climb extra-high this summer, thanks to some dragonfire from HBO.

House of the Dragon, the premium cabler’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21, TVLine has learned. The fantasy drama’s first season spans 10 episodes.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will follow Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall.

Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Matt Smith (The Crown) respectively star in the prequel as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen. The sizable ensemble also includes Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys, Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) as Ser Criston Cole and Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

In February, HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine that, in his opinion, House of the Dragon “feels wholly its own… it feels very much its own but also within the Game of Thrones world.” And though he confirmed that other Thrones spinoffs are in development at the network, “we will greenlight something when we feel like something is exciting and well done and tells a story that we care about.”

HBO has also released new photos from House of the Dragon. Scroll through the attached gallery to view them, then drop a comment with your hopes for the prequel!