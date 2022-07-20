Abbott Elementary Season 2 Elevates William Stanford Davis to Regular

The halls of Abbott Elementary are about to get much cleaner: William Stanford Davis, who plays school janitor Mr. Johnson, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Davis recurred in all 12 episodes of the ABC comedy’s Emmy Award-nominated freshman season, often stealing scenes with Mr. Johnson’s hilariously eccentric commentary. The actor also recently recurred on Apple TV+’s Swagger and had arcs on Snowpiercer, Ray Donovan, If Loving You Is Wrong and Lincoln Heights.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows the challenges and triumphs of a group of teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Brunson — a TVLine Dream Emmy Nominee who did indeed get nominated! — leads the ensemble as optimistic second grade teacher Janine Teagues. The cast also includes fellow Emmy nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha) as wise kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard; Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap) as tough-talking second grade teach Melissa Schemmenti; Chris Perfetti (In the Dark) as history teacher Jacob Hill; Emmy nominee Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris) as substitute-turned-permanent teacher Gregory Eddie; and Emmy nominee Janelle James (Black Monday) as the show’s breakout character Principal Ava Coleman.

Abbott Elementary returns for Season 2 on its new night, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c on ABC.

Are you excited for even more of Mr. Johnson? Hit the comments with your reactions!