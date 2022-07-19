Law & Order: OC Killing: Police Release More Details, Including Victim's Name

The Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member killed during a location shoot Tuesday was a Queens resident named Johnny Pizarro, the New York Times reports.

Pizarro, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker with the show, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am on Tuesday, July 19. According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call and found that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD, which released the victim’s name after his family was notified, is investigating the crime. Police added that a man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was seen running from the area where the shooting took place. The man reportedly was short and thin. No arrests have been made.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” a NBC and Universal Television rep said to our sister site Deadline. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”