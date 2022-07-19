Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Show's Set

A member of Law & Order: Organized Crime crew was shot and killed Tuesday morning on set of the NBC procedural.

The victim, a 31-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am, the New York Police Department tells TVLine. According to police, officers arrived to find that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.

North Henry Street, where the crime took place, is a residential neighborhood. The crew member was part of the production’s efforts to reserve space and provide security for equipment for on-location filming. No arrests have been made.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” a NBC and Universal Television rep said to our sister site Deadline. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The series, a Law & Order: SVU spinoff which stars Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, is currently shooting its third season.