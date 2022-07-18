New Powerpuff Girls Reboot in the Works, From Original Creator — Where Do Things Stand With CW's Powerpuff?

The Powerpuff Girls are making yet another comeback. Cartoon Network's 25 Best Original Series

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday that the beloved Cartoon Network superheroes will return in a new reboot — this one from original series creator Craig McCracken.

As part of a new deal with Hanna-Barbera Studios, McCracken is also developing a preschool-aged reboot of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

The Powerpuff Girls, which originally ran from 1998 to 2005, returned to small screen in 2016 without McCracken, whose involvement was prohibited due to a then-ongoing deal with Disney Television Animation. The reboot ran for three seasons and introduced a fourth Powerpuff Girl, Townsville’s first Black crimefighter Bliss, during 2017’s “Power of Four” special. The last new episode aired in June 2019.

A live-action CW reboot, titled Powerpuff, was first announced in 2020. A pilot starring Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Blossom, Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon!) as Bubbles and Broadway’s Yana Perrault as Buttercup was filmed in 2021, but was not picked up to series. Bennet has since exited the project, which TVLine is told remains in active development at the network.

As for Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, the reboot is being described as “an original preschool animated series, welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends,” according to the release. The OG Foster’s aired for six seasons and racked up seven Emmy awards, including multiple wins for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Its last new episode aired in 2009.

