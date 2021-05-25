CW Boss: Powerpuff Pilot Came In 'Too Campy,' Will Go Back to Drawing Board

The CW’s live-action update of the Powerpuff Girls franchise is heading back to the drawing board to become a bit more, well, real.

As reported on Monday, the buzzy pilot did not make the cut for The CW’s 2021-22 slate, but is being reworked for later consideration — with all cast and writers still attached. Powerpuff Girls: What We Know About The CW's Live-Action Pilot So Far

“Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss,” CW Chairman & CEO Mark Pedowitz told TVLine during a Tuesday conference call. “We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers, and we believe in the auspices of [executive producer] Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros.] Studios. In this case, the pilot didn’t work. But because we see enough elements in there, we’re going to give it another shot. We didn’t want to go forward with what we had.”

Powerpuff stars Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet, Descendants‘ Dove Cameron, Broadway vet Yana Perrault and Scrubs‘ Donald Faison as, respectively, Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup and Professor Utonium.

Asked by TVLine how exactly the first crack at a pilot came up short, Pedowitz said, “Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.'”

As the network boss noted, “This is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right before we put it out.”